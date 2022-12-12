Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

