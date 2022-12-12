Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

COLD stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.