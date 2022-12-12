Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AON were worth $314,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AON by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.63.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $305.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.77. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

