Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $382,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

