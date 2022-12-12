Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Options Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Options Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,782 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.4% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

