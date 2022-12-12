Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.16 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

