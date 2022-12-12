Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,803,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364,303 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,613,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

