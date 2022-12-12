AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,901,441 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $28,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $32,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth $40,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

