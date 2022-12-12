AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 206.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. KB Home’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

