AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,918 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $54.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.