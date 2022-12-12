AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

