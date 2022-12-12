AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 189,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.