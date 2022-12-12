AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

