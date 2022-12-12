AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.29 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,368 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

