AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,852 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

