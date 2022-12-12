AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,642 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 114,091 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Donaldson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Donaldson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 89,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,206 shares of company stock worth $1,781,251. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

