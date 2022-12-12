AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.01 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

