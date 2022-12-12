AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

