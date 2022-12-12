AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 135,003 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135,003 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 561,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

