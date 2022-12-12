AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,831 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

