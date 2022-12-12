Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

ADM stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

