Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397,233 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.26 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

