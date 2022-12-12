Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $323,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

