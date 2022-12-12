Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avantor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.51 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.