Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

AVY opened at $177.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

