Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,519,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $419,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.