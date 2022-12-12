Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 286.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

OZK opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

