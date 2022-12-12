Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,803 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.2 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.