Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Position Increased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.4 %

BZH stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.