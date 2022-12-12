Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $315,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

