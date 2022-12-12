BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.0 %

BMRN stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 243.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.