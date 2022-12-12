Brian Lenz Buys 6,993 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CFO Brian Lenz bought 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,034,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,599.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
