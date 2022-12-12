Brian Lenz Buys 6,993 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CFO Brian Lenz bought 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,034,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,599.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.