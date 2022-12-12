Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,355,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $312,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.50 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

