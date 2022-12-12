BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $427,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

