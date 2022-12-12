C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $40,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $95.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

