Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,733,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,780 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $410,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.67 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,136,603. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

