Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Senior Officer Edward Oke Buys 1,700 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Edward Oke acquired 1,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$10,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,262.24.

Edward Oke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Edward Oke bought 3,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$21,104.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$287.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.48. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

