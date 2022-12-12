Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,546,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,060,870 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cameco were worth $305,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Profile

CCJ stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

