Centiva Capital LP Acquires 73,608 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,608 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $43.03.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

