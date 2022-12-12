Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock worth $2,108,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

