Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

ESS opened at $214.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $252.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

