Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $848,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $16,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,829,418 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 0.9 %

RBLX stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.