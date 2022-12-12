Centiva Capital LP Has $952,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

