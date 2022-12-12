Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 114,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after buying an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1,227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $119.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

