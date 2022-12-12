Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,929.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 107,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 227,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.8 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

