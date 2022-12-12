Centiva Capital LP Invests $877,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after acquiring an additional 444,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

