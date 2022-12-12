Centiva Capital LP Invests $879,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $148.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

