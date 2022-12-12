Centiva Capital LP Makes New $849,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $191.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

