Centiva Capital LP Purchases 51,434 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9,967.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,434 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

