Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,883 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $203.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.