Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,883 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
